12:50 PM • 2312 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
12:30 PM • 20870 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
12:23 PM • 16181 views
Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"
Exclusive
12:10 PM • 14400 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
09:57 AM • 18062 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 21906 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 23998 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 28131 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 40458 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 62157 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 134296 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Rafael Grossi
Olena Sosedka
Ukraine
China
United States
Odesa
State Border of Ukraine
Fake news
9K720 Iskander
Financial Times
Facebook
YouTube

Almaty covered by powerful dust storm

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, faced a sudden dust storm that sharply worsened the weather. Local residents are posting footage of the natural disaster on social media, showing streets enveloped in thick dust.

Almaty covered by powerful dust storm

Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan, was suddenly hit by a storm that covered the streets with thick dust. Local residents are posting footage of the natural disaster on social media, writes UNN with reference to local media.

Today, the weather in Almaty sharply deteriorated. Before the thunderstorm, the city was covered by a dust storm. Residents are sharing photos and videos on social media showing how the streets were covered with thick dust. In different parts of the city, the rumble of thunder can be heard 

- the post says.

Recall

On August 26, a powerful sandstorm hit the Burning Man festival in Nevada, causing damage and injuries. Winds up to 80 km/h reduced visibility to zero, destroying tents and campsites.

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Nevada
Kazakhstan