Almaty covered by powerful dust storm

Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan, was suddenly hit by a storm that covered the streets with thick dust. Local residents are posting footage of the natural disaster on social media, writes UNN with reference to local media.

Today, the weather in Almaty sharply deteriorated. Before the thunderstorm, the city was covered by a dust storm. Residents are sharing photos and videos on social media showing how the streets were covered with thick dust. In different parts of the city, the rumble of thunder can be heard - the post says.

Recall

On August 26, a powerful sandstorm hit the Burning Man festival in Nevada, causing damage and injuries. Winds up to 80 km/h reduced visibility to zero, destroying tents and campsites.