All this requires investigation and fair answers: Zelensky reacts to detention of generals

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to the mass detentions of generals, in particular those responsible for the failed defense of the Kharkiv region during the racist offensive in 2024, emphasizing that all this requires investigation and fair answers. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

"Today, there is also good work by the SBU, the DBR, the National Police, the Prosecutor's Office on justice in Ukraine, in particular in military affairs and the money of military commissions, and the situation in Kharkiv region, when the Russian army tried to occupy our land and come back to Kharkiv, and criminal mistakes in the leadership of brigades... all this requires investigation and fair answers," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that it is important for people to feel that status or any yesterday's merits do not cancel the rule of law.

The State Bureau of Investigation together with the Security Service of Ukraine detained the former commander of the 155th separate mechanized brigade named after Anna Kyivska, Dmytro Ryumshyn, who allowed his subordinates to desert, in particular in France, where the brigade was training.

The Security Service of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation reported on the detention of generals responsible for the failed defense of Kharkiv region during the racist offensive in 2024.

The State Bureau of Investigation exposed a scheme to purchase armored vehicles at inflated prices from the Armed Forces Logistics Forces. The state's losses amounted to over UAH 83 million, and three people were notified of suspicion.