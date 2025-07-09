$41.850.05
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
09:54 AM • 1426 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
09:36 AM • 12183 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 38353 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
05:59 AM • 67230 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 146014 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
July 9, 03:42 AM • 133850 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 174525 views
Putin says "a lot of crap" about Ukraine: Trump announced a "small surprise" for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 119220 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 206054 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 219644 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
All social assistance payments will be made on time - Ministry of Social Policy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 523 views

The Ministry of Social Policy states that all social assistance payments will be made within the terms defined by law. The administration of social payments has been transferred to the Pension Fund of Ukraine since July 1.

All social assistance payments will be made on time - Ministry of Social Policy

The Ministry of Social Policy states that all social assistance payments will be made within the terms defined by law. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Social Policy, writes UNN.

Starting from July 1, the administration of social payments made at public expense was transferred to the Pension Fund of Ukraine — previously these functions were performed by social protection bodies. The transfer of functions took place in accordance with three resolutions of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (No. 695, 765, 766). We draw attention to the fact that during the transfer of functions, the government clearly defined the terms for each stage: when payment statements should be formed and when the payments themselves should be made.

- the message says.

It is noted that in accordance with government resolution No. 695, which regulates the payment of state social assistance to persons who are not entitled to a pension, and to persons with disabilities, for persons with disabilities, state social assistance for care, state social assistance to persons with disabilities from childhood and children with disabilities, the Pension Fund calculates the amounts of social assistance monthly by the 8th of the month and forms the need for budget funds for these payments.

In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed25.06.25, 11:45 • 65110 views

After this, the PFU submits the need for budget funds to the Ministry of Social Policy within two days, which, in turn, transfers the documents to the State Treasury Service, which transfers the funds to the PFU accounts within a few days for further transfer to the recipients.

"We draw attention to the fact that all stages of operations are carried out strictly in accordance with the terms defined in the regulatory framework. Thus, as of July 8, the PFU has already submitted applications for the need for funds, and the Ministry of Social Policy has already opened appropriations for these funds. Thus, in the coming days, the money will be transferred by the State Treasury to the PFU accounts for further sending to recipients. That is, by the end of the week, all recipients of assistance for persons with disabilities and children with disabilities should receive their funds to their account," the agency added.

"Schoolchild's Package": The Ministry of Social Policy explained the procedure for processing payments07.07.25, 18:59 • 1739 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
Pension Fund of Ukraine
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
