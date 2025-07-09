All social assistance payments will be made on time - Ministry of Social Policy

The Ministry of Social Policy states that all social assistance payments will be made within the terms defined by law. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Social Policy, writes UNN.

Starting from July 1, the administration of social payments made at public expense was transferred to the Pension Fund of Ukraine — previously these functions were performed by social protection bodies. The transfer of functions took place in accordance with three resolutions of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (No. 695, 765, 766). We draw attention to the fact that during the transfer of functions, the government clearly defined the terms for each stage: when payment statements should be formed and when the payments themselves should be made. - the message says.

It is noted that in accordance with government resolution No. 695, which regulates the payment of state social assistance to persons who are not entitled to a pension, and to persons with disabilities, for persons with disabilities, state social assistance for care, state social assistance to persons with disabilities from childhood and children with disabilities, the Pension Fund calculates the amounts of social assistance monthly by the 8th of the month and forms the need for budget funds for these payments.

After this, the PFU submits the need for budget funds to the Ministry of Social Policy within two days, which, in turn, transfers the documents to the State Treasury Service, which transfers the funds to the PFU accounts within a few days for further transfer to the recipients.

"We draw attention to the fact that all stages of operations are carried out strictly in accordance with the terms defined in the regulatory framework. Thus, as of July 8, the PFU has already submitted applications for the need for funds, and the Ministry of Social Policy has already opened appropriations for these funds. Thus, in the coming days, the money will be transferred by the State Treasury to the PFU accounts for further sending to recipients. That is, by the end of the week, all recipients of assistance for persons with disabilities and children with disabilities should receive their funds to their account," the agency added.

