All participants of the unified entrance exam received their results: they can be viewed in personal accounts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 608 views

All participants of the main sessions of the UEE, who took the tests on June 24-27, received their results on a 100-200 point scale. Information is available in personal accounts, where an examination card can be generated.

All participants of the unified entrance exam received their results: they can be viewed in personal accounts

All participants of the main sessions of the Unified Entrance Exam (UEE) as of July 11 have received their results on a 100–200 point scale. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment.

Details

Today, all participants of the main UEE sessions, who took the test between June 24 and 27, received their results on a 100–200 point scale. The corresponding information has been posted in their personal accounts for entrance exam participants.

- the center informs.

Explanation

  • the option to generate an examination card is already available in the corresponding tab;
    • the card is needed by potential masters for admission to higher education institutions in Ukraine;
      • participants can also download the Results Card for each UEE block.

        This card indicates the number under which the participant performed each task, the corresponding task number in the UCEQA system

        - writes UCEQA.

        Reminder

        After completing all UEE tasks on the testing platform, participants could see the number of answers they provided and the number of test points. That is, what the platform calculated after automatically applying the answer keys to their saved answers for each UEE block.

        The calculation of test points for completing the tasks of the UEE blocks – the general educational competence test (GECT) and the foreign language test (English, German, French, or Spanish at the applicant's choice) – was carried out in accordance with the approved schemes.

        UEE results on a 100–200 scale were obtained by converting test points to this scale in accordance with tables No. 17 and No. 18 of Appendix 5 of the Admission Procedure for Higher Education in 2025.

        UNN previously reported: in 2025, as usual, to obtain a master's degree in any specialty, it is necessary to pass the unified entrance exam (UEE). This applies to all forms of study – full-time and part-time, state-funded and contract-based

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        Education
        Ukraine
