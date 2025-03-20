All nuclear power plants belong to the people of Ukraine: Zelenskyy responded to Trump's statement
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy stated that all Ukrainian nuclear power plants are owned by the people. He added that the issue of ownership of the Zaporizhzhia NPP was not discussed with Trump, but it is open for investment.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that all Ukrainian nuclear power plants belong to the people of Ukraine, and if the Americans want to take the Zaporizhzhia NPP from the Russians, invest and modernize it, Ukraine can talk about it, but the issue of ownership of the plant was not discussed with US President Donald Trump.
Zelenskyy stated this during a press conference, reports UNN.
Details
All nuclear power plants belong to the people of Ukraine. This is a state nuclear power plant, it is not private property. We have thermal generation, we have green energy... there is private partnership, there is completely private energy. This is absolutely clear and correct. But all nuclear power belongs to the state of Ukraine. And the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region in the city of Enerhodar, where this occupied station is located, also belongs to the Ukrainian state. Everyone recognizes this
He noted that he told Trump that the Zaporizhzhia NPP, if it is not Ukrainian, then "it will not work for anyone."
It's illegal. If the Americans are thinking about it, how to find a way out of this situation... they want to take it from the Russians and want to invest, modernize - that's another question, it's an open question, but we certainly didn't discuss the issue of ownership with President Trump
Reminder
President Donald Trump told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the United States could be very helpful in managing Ukrainian nuclear power plants.
The White House statement indicated that the American president also discussed the issue of electricity supply and nuclear power plants in Ukraine. He said that the United States could be very helpful in managing these stations due to its experience in the field of electricity and utilities.
