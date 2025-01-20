Alaska plans to resume aerial shooting of predators: what is known

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101521 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102423 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110412 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113038 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134717 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104403 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137601 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103841 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113487 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117019 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122239 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 77451 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117268 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 51003 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 53357 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 101510 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134706 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137590 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168808 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158447 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 35832 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 53357 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117268 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122239 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141025 views
Actual
Alaska plans to resume aerial shooting of predators: what is known

Alaska plans to resume aerial shooting of predators: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33319 views

Alaskan authorities plan to eliminate up to 80% of predators on 20,000 hectares of state land. The program is aimed at increasing the caribou population, although the report shows that hunger and disease are the main reasons for their extinction.

Alaska plans to resume aerial shooting of bears and wolves for population control, aimed at increasing the number of caribou and moose.

This was reported by The Guardian, UNN.

Details  [1

According to media reports, the updated program would allow hunters to kill up to 80% of the animals on 20,000 hectares of state land. Environmental groups that oppose what they call the “barbaric” practice of shooting wildlife from helicopters are more concerned with sport than scientific practice, in part because hunters want caribou populations to increase as they are trophy animals.

Alaska's practice of indiscriminately shooting predators from helicopters is inhumane and senseless. There is no scientific evidence that this slaughter will increase moose and caribou populations, and a growing body of evidence that it disrupts the healthy predator/prey balance in the wild

- said Rick Steiner, a former ecologist at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks who now works for the organization Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, which opposes the practice.

The report comes after the Biden administration effectively upheld Trump-era rules that allowed other inhumane hunting practices on federal lands in Alaska, such as killing bear cubs in dens.

“Intensive management”

Alaska allows Alaska Game Agents to kill any brown bear, black bear, or wolf on some state lands. About 100 bears, including 20 cubs, were killed by helicopter in 2023.

The latter program would allow aerial hunters to kill 80% of wolves (until the population is down to 35), 80% of black bears (until the population is down to 700), and 60% of brown bears (until the population is down to 375). While supporters of the practice say that eliminating predators helps increase caribou populations, an October report on the state that examined predator killing practices came to a different conclusion.

According to a state report released in October, the main reasons for the decline in caribou numbers are disease, lack of nutrition, and harsh winters. At the same time, 65% of the animals died of starvation or dehydration.

Critics say the state also says it does not know the full impact of these practices on bear populations because it did not estimate the number of brown bears before authorizing the killings. More than half of the brown bears killed in 2024 were adult females, raising further questions about population recovery. Meanwhile, Alaska refuses to allow photographs of the slaughter, independent observers to be present, or subject the program to scientific review by the federal government.

This practice has other consequences as well: The National Park Service has halted more than 20 years of research on wolf behavior in the nearby Yukon-Charlie National Wildlife Refuge because the resident wolf population has declined.

The population of wolves in the neighboring Denali National Park has also plummeted, which has had a negative impact on tourism, a source of revenue for the state.

The number of tourist dollars from people seeking to see these predators in the wild dwarfs any increase in hunting fee revenue the state hopes to generate

- said Peer CEO Tim Whitehouse.

Recall 

Deadly bird flu has been found in a dead polar bear in Alaska, the first known case of infection in an endangered Arctic animal. The bear's tissues tested positive for the virus. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden

Contact us about advertising