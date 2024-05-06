Al Jazeera condemns the closure of its operations in Israel, calling it a "criminal act"

The Al Jazeera media network has opposed the Israeli government's decision to close its operations in Israel, calling the move a "criminal act." This was reported by Al Jazeera, according to UNN.

In its statement released on Sunday, the media network expressed outrage and emphasized that the suppression of the free press is contrary to international and humanitarian law.

Al Jazeera Media Network strongly condemns this criminal act, which violates human rights and the fundamental right of access to information. Al Jazeera reaffirms its right to continue to provide news and information to its global audience - Al Jazeera.

In this statement, the media network also rejected the Israeli authorities' accusations of violating professional media standards and reaffirmed its commitment to journalistic ethics.

The reaction comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet decided to shut down Al Jazeera's broadcasting in the country and passed a law allowing the temporary closure of foreign broadcasters deemed a threat to national security.

In his X, Netanyahu announced this decision, and Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Carhi signed orders to confiscate Al Jazeera's broadcasting equipment and stop its broadcasts.

The government I lead has unanimously decided that the incendiary Al Jazeera channel will be closed in Israel - Netanyahu said .

On Sunday, police searched Al Jazeera's premises in occupied East Jerusalem, and satellite and cable providers cut off Al Jazeera's broadcast.