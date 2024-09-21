Air quality in Kyiv normalized after smoke - Ministry of Environment

On Saturday morning, air quality in Kyiv returned to normal after smoke caused by fires, the Ministry of Environment reported on Saturday on social media, UNN reports.

As of the morning of September 21, the air quality in Kyiv and its environs has returned to normal. According to monitoring posts of local authorities and civil society organizations, the current level of air pollution is average - the Ministry of Environment reported in the morning.

As indicated, the analysis showed that similar situations occur almost every year in spring and fall, when the number of fires increases due to droughts and careless fire management. This leads to smoke, which is further exacerbated by seasonal temperature fluctuations and low winds.

"Preliminary recommendations on limiting the time spent outside are not mandatory, but we advise you to pay attention to your health," the Ministry of Environment said in .

