Air pollution may be observed in Kyiv region after Russian attack - OMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

After the Russian attack on Kyiv region, fires broke out, leading to air pollution in Fastiv Raion. Radiation levels are normal, but residents are advised to limit their time outdoors and take safety precautions.

Air pollution may be observed in Kyiv region after Russian attack - OMA

Air pollution is possible in the Fastiv district of the Kyiv region after fires caused by a Russian attack, warned Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv OVA, on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As a result of a massive attack by enemy drones on the Kyiv region, fires broke out, which may lead to air pollution in the Fastiv district.

- Kalashnyk wrote.

The radiation background in the region remains normal. This is evidenced by the monitoring of the atmospheric air condition, which is carried out at 16 observation points in the region, the head of the OVA also noted.

"Do not stay in the area of the fire. If you smell burning, we recommend limiting your time outdoors, not airing your homes, and drinking more water. If you have an air purifier, you should turn it on to the maximum mode," Kalashnyk said.

He emphasized that people with respiratory and cardiovascular diseases should pay special attention to these tips.

"Monitoring is carried out around the clock in automatic mode. In case of deterioration of the situation, we will inform additionally," he added.

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service reported that "Kyiv region firefighters extinguished a fire at an industrial facility in the Fastiv district, which arose due to a night Russian attack." As stated, 80 firefighters and 22 units of State Emergency Service equipment, as well as specialized robotics, were involved in extinguishing the fire. "Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries," the State Emergency Service noted.

Julia Shramko

