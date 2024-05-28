Air Force warns of UAVs flying towards Kryvyi Rih and Mykolaiv
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy UAVs were spotted by the Air Force in the direction of Kryvyi Rih and Mykolaiv.
Movement of enemy UAVs in the direction of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovs'k region, and Mykolaiv was detected by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .
"Kryvyi Rih - UAV strike in the direction of the city from the southeast!" reads the message of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Telegram.
Later, the Air Force added: "UAV in Mykolaiv region heading for Mykolaiv".
