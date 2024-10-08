Air Force warns of threat of UAV attack on Kirovohrad region

Enemy UAVs are heading from the Black Sea to Kirovohrad region. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Air Force of Ukraine informed about the potential threat of the use of strike drones in Kirovohrad region. therefore, air defense systems may be activated.

Add

The head of Kirovohrad RMA, Andriy Raykovych, announced that an air raid alert was sounded in the region.

The enemy is attacking: air defense is possible in Kirovohrad region