Air Force warns of threat of UAV attack on Kirovohrad region
Enemy drones are moving from the Black Sea toward Kirovohrad region. The Ukrainian Air Force warns of possible air defense systems, and an air alert is declared in the region.
Enemy UAVs are heading from the Black Sea to Kirovohrad region. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
The Air Force of Ukraine informed about the potential threat of the use of strike drones in Kirovohrad region. therefore, air defense systems may be activated.
The head of Kirovohrad RMA, Andriy Raykovych, announced that an air raid alert was sounded in the region.
