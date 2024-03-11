Air Force warns of missile heading toward Poltava region
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has warned of an enemy missile heading toward Poltava region.
Details
"A missile to Poltava region," the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Telegram.
At the same time, the AFU reported the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the northeast.
