Air Force reports enemy missiles heading southwest
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned of enemy missiles being launched from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation to the southwest, UNN reports.
"Missiles from the Kursk region to the southwest!" the Ukrainian Air Force said in a Telegram post.
Previously
The Ukrainian Armed Forces warned of simulated missile launches from Tu22m3 from Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation and the threat of ballistic missiles to the north.