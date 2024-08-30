Air Force Commander shows damage to bridges in Kursk region

Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk showed footage of the planning of the operation to destroy bridge crossings in the Kursk region, UNN reports .

Details

Planning the operation, programming the munitions, combat flight, high-precision strike, objective control and gratitude from the commander. And so on every day. Tirelessly and selflessly. A Ukrainian MiG-29 fires GBU-62 JDAM-ER bombs at bridge crossings in the Kursk region - reads the description below the video.

The video shows the attachment of bombs to a plane piloted by Vadim Voroshilov, better known as KARAYA, preparing for departure, and hitting bridges in the Kursk region.

Recall

In the Kursk region, satellite imagery showed that Russian troops had built another pontoon crossing across the Seim River in the village of Zvane.