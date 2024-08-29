Air defense worked in Cherkasy region - RMA

The head of the Cherkasy RMA, Ihor Taburets, reported on the work of air defense in the Cherkasy region, UNN reports.

"Air defense is working in the region," Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy RMA, said on Telegram after 8 o'clock.

In Cherkasy region , the air raid alert has been canceled.

