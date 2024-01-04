Air defense system operated in Kropyvnytskyi district, information on casualties is being clarified - Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration

Today, air defense forces were operating in Kropyvnytskyi district of Kirovohrad region during air raids. Information on the consequences of the enemy attack is being clarified, said the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Andriy Raykovych, UNN reports.

Air defense systems were deployed in Kropyvnytskyi district during the latest air raids. Information on casualties and damage is being updated - wrote Raikovich on Telegram.

The head of the RMA also noted that today has once again proved that we should not ignore the alarm.

Previously

It was reported that there were explosions in Kropyvnytskyi for the third time in a day.

According to the Ministry of Energy, today's hostile missile attack damaged one of the facilities of NPC Ukrenergo in Kropyvnytskyi, damaged the facility of PJSC Kirovohradoblenergo, there is a victim and 7 wounded.

In addition, there were explosionsin Kryvyi Rih today during an alarm. The head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, did not provide details, but assured that everything was fine.