Air defense system activated in Mykolaiv region at night

On the night of September 7, air defense forces and means conducted active combat operations in Mykolaiv region. This was reported by the head of the RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports .

Mykolaiv district:

In the evening, on September 6, at 19:24, the enemy shelled the coastline of Ochakiv. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Also, on September 6, at 13:04 and 21:23, the enemy shelled the Kutsurubska community with artillery. According to the district military administrations, there were no casualties.

The situation remains tense, and defense forces continue to protect the region from enemy attacks.

