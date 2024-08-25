Mykolaiv region came under enemy fire, air defense was active

Over the past day, Mykolaiv region again came under hostile fire. On the night of August 25, air defense forces were actively engaged in combat operations in the region. Details on the results of the air defense work will be announced later. This was reported by the Mykolaiv RMA, according to UNN.

Mykolaiv district: In the evening, on August 24, at 22:17, the enemy shelled Kutsurubska community with artillery. According to the district military administrations, there were no casualties as a result of the shelling.

The information continues to be updated, and local authorities are urging residents to take precautions.

Mykolaiv region suffers two attacks in one day, no casualties