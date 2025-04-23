Air defense is working over the Zaporizhzhia region due to the threat of strike drones

Air defense is operating in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

Air defense has been reactivated over the Zaporizhzhia region. There is information about enemy air activity in the region, namely the threat of the use of strike drones.

Local authorities urge residents not to ignore the alarm signals and to remain in safe places until the official cancellation.

Air defense is carrying out combat operations aimed at destroying aerial targets while still approaching.

Residents of the region are asked not to film the work of the Defense Forces.

Reminder

Earlier, the Air Force informed about enemy UAVs in this region.

Air defense systems are operating in the Zaporizhzhia region amid the threat of enemy guided aerial bombs and drones: explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia