The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
April 22, 06:22 PM

April 22, 05:32 PM

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Air defense is working over the Zaporizhzhia region due to the threat of strike drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

Air defense has intensified in the Zaporizhzhia region due to the threat of attack drones. Local authorities urge residents not to ignore alarm signals.

Air defense is working over the Zaporizhzhia region due to the threat of strike drones

Air defense is operating in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

Air defense has been reactivated over the Zaporizhzhia region. There is information about enemy air activity in the region, namely the threat of the use of strike drones.

Local authorities urge residents not to ignore the alarm signals and to remain in safe places until the official cancellation.

Air defense is carrying out combat operations aimed at destroying aerial targets while still approaching.

Residents of the region are asked not to film the work of the Defense Forces.

Reminder

Earlier, the Air Force informed about enemy UAVs in this region.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ivan Fedorov
