Air defense is in operation in Ivano-Frankivsk
Kyiv • UNN
Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv reported on the work of air defense in Ivano-Frankivsk. He urged not to publish photos and videos online in order not to help the enemy.
Attention! Air defense is working! More details later!
Let me remind you not to post photos and videos online = not to help the enemy!
Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force announced a missile threat to several regions.
