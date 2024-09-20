Air defense is in operation in Ivano-Frankivsk

Ivano-Frankivsk has an air defense system in place. This was announced by the mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv, reports UNN.

Attention! Air defense is working! More details later!

Let me remind you not to post photos and videos online = not to help the enemy!

- Ruslan Martsinkiv said .

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force announced a missile threat to several regions.

