Air defense in Kyiv region: what is happening near the capital
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense forces are actively working in Kyiv region due to the threat from the air. The military administration is urging residents to stay in shelters until the alarm is dismissed.
Air defense forces are working in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
Air raid alert continues! Air defense is operating in the region, on the outskirts of Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over
Earlier, the Air Force was informed about enemy UAVs in the region.