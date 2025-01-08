Air defense in Kyiv region: what is happening near the capital

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 41647 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145224 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126137 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133827 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133350 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169865 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110406 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163196 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104425 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113940 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 92345 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129236 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127907 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 90567 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100823 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145224 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169865 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163196 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190976 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180221 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127907 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129236 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142505 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134165 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151379 views
Air defense in Kyiv region: what is happening near the capital

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29220 views

Air defense forces are actively working in Kyiv region due to the threat from the air. The military administration is urging residents to stay in shelters until the alarm is dismissed.

Air defense forces are working in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.  

Air raid alert continues! Air defense is operating in the region, on the outskirts of Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over

- the statement said.

Recall

Earlier, the Air Force was informed about enemy UAVs in the region.

Julia Kotwicka

WarKyivKyiv region
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
kyivKyiv

