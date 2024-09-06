Air defense forces are working in Kyiv region amid drone attack - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Movement of enemy unmanned aerial vehicles has been detected in the Kyiv region. Air defense forces are actively working to protect the region from potential threats.
The movement of enemy drones has been detected in the Kyiv region, and air defense forces are working, the Kyiv RMA reported on Friday, UNN reports.
Kyiv region. Movement of enemy UAVs spotted! Air defense forces are working in the region
27 "Shaheds" were shot down over Ukraine at night, enemy attacked with X-59 and X-31P missiles06.09.24, 08:19 • 24850 views