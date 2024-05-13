Air defense forces in the South destroyed enemy Orlan-10 and Lancet

On May 12, the Air Defense Forces destroy an enemy Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAV and a Lancet strike UAV in the South. "The Orlan-10 was shot down in Odesa region, and the Lancet was shot down in Kherson region. UNN reports this with reference to the "South" Air Command.

"Over the past day, on May 12, an Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAV in Odesa region and a Lancet strike UAV in Kherson region were destroyed," the message on Telegram reads.

Recall

On May 11, Ukrainian air defense units in the southern regions destroyed five Russian reconnaissance drones.