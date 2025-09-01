Air defense forces are working on UAVs in the airspace of Kyiv region - OVA

UAVs have been detected in the airspace of Kyiv Oblast, and air defense forces are currently engaging them. This is reported by UNN with reference to a post by the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration.

UAVs have been detected in the airspace. Air defense forces are engaging the target. Stay in shelters until the end of the air raid alert. Take care of your own safety. - the post states.

Citizens are urged to remain in shelters until the end of the air raid alert and to take care of their own safety. In addition, they are advised to observe information silence — not to record or share the work of defenders online.

Recall

On the night of August 28, the capital of Ukraine suffered one of the largest combined shellings from Russia. As a result of the enemy shelling, there are dead, injured, fires recorded, and numerous destructions.

225 houses damaged, 23 families need resettlement: consequences of the night attack on Kyiv on August 28