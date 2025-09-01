Air defense forces are working on UAVs in the airspace of Kyiv region - OVA

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
08:53 PM • 2230 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 31063 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 75599 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 89486 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 104935 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 117842 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 255641 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 114055 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 86026 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 99975 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1.2m/s
71%
744mm
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 23905 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 22913 views
Crimean reservoirs hold 86 million cubic meters of water: detailsAugust 31, 01:27 PM • 10579 views
Ukraine to be gripped by temperature contrast: what will the weather be like on September 1August 31, 02:45 PM • 9878 views
Blood Moon: when and how to observe the unique eclipseAugust 31, 04:12 PM • 8470 views
Hungary blocks Ukraine's accession to the EU: Szijjártó names reasonsAugust 31, 04:36 PM • 12846 views
Ukraine bans annual Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman: reason revealed05:04 PM • 11360 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winter06:14 PM • 10172 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPD07:40 PM • 5462 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 105054 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 235208 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 236189 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 328018 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 275908 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Parubiy
Ursula von der Leyen
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Lviv
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 110855 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 243427 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 266515 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 263542 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 243292 views
Actual
Fake news
Financial Times
MIM-104 Patriot
S-400 missile system
Bild

Air defense forces are working on UAVs in the airspace of Kyiv region - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

UAVs have been detected in the airspace of Kyiv region, and air defense forces are engaging them. Citizens are urged to remain in shelters and observe informational silence.

Air defense forces are working on UAVs in the airspace of Kyiv region - OVA

UAVs have been detected in the airspace of Kyiv Oblast, and air defense forces are currently engaging them. This is reported by UNN with reference to a post by the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration.

UAVs have been detected in the airspace. Air defense forces are engaging the target. Stay in shelters until the end of the air raid alert. Take care of your own safety.

- the post states.

Citizens are urged to remain in shelters until the end of the air raid alert and to take care of their own safety. In addition, they are advised to observe information silence — not to record or share the work of defenders online.

Recall

On the night of August 28, the capital of Ukraine suffered one of the largest combined shellings from Russia. As a result of the enemy shelling, there are dead, injured, fires recorded, and numerous destructions.

225 houses damaged, 23 families need resettlement: consequences of the night attack on Kyiv on August 2829.08.25, 00:04 • 13829 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkraineKyiv
Ukraine
Kyiv