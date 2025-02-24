Air defense forces are working in Zaporizhzhia region
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense forces are operating in Zaporizhzhia region, as reported by RMA Chairman Ivan Fedorov. Air alert has been declared in several regions of Ukraine due to the detection of groups of enemy drones.
Air defense forces are operating in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
Our air defense system is working. Stay in safe places until curfew
Add
An air alert has been declared in a number of regions of Ukraine. The Air Force warns that several groups of enemy drones have been spotted.