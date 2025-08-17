Air Canada resumes flights after government intervention in flight attendant strike

$41.450.00
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 7226 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 13481 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 101512 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 66607 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 68665 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 61382 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 51562 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 246743 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 213737 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 168225 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
Popular news
Serbia engulfed in protests: police use gas, ruling party offices destroyedVideoAugust 17, 02:15 AM • 33347 views
Ukraine will not be able to safely withdraw troops from Donetsk Oblast without a complete ceasefire - ISWAugust 17, 02:47 AM • 16037 views
Weather forecast: where it will rain in Ukraine on SundayPhotoAugust 17, 03:59 AM • 8720 views
Enemy losses: Ukrainian defenders eliminated 900 occupiers in a day - General StaffAugust 17, 04:35 AM • 4118 views
ISW: Ukraine needs international security guarantees and peacekeepers to deter Russian aggressionAugust 17, 04:54 AM • 4714 views
Publications
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 13481 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 351249 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 304299 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 307997 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 314990 views
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national grid11:21 AM • 646 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly07:47 AM • 3108 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 49868 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 41863 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 110881 views
Air Canada resumes flights after government intervention in flight attendant strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Air Canada is gradually resuming flights after the decision of the Canada Industrial Relations Board. More than 10,000 flight attendants returned to work by August 17.

Air Canada resumes flights after government intervention in flight attendant strike

Air Canada announced the gradual resumption of flights after the decision of the Canada Industrial Relations Board, which ordered the company and more than 10,000 flight attendants to end the strike and return to work by the evening of August 17.

This is reported by UNN with reference to RFI.

Details

On Sunday, August 17, Air Canada announced the gradual resumption of flights after government intervention to end the strike of 10,000 flight attendants, which began the day before and paralyzed the airline's operations.

The Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) "ordered Air Canada to resume operations, and all Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge flight attendants to return to work by 6:00 PM UT on August 17, 2025," Air Canada said in a statement.

Flights will resume Sunday evening with a gradual increase in the number of flights over the next few days

- the company reported, citing AFP.

 Recall

More than 10,000 flight attendants of Air Canada declared a strike on Saturday, after the airline and the union representing them failed to reach an agreement by the deadline. 

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Canada