Air Canada resumes flights after government intervention in flight attendant strike

Air Canada announced the gradual resumption of flights after the decision of the Canada Industrial Relations Board, which ordered the company and more than 10,000 flight attendants to end the strike and return to work by the evening of August 17.

This is reported by UNN with reference to RFI.

Details

On Sunday, August 17, Air Canada announced the gradual resumption of flights after government intervention to end the strike of 10,000 flight attendants, which began the day before and paralyzed the airline's operations.

The Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) "ordered Air Canada to resume operations, and all Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge flight attendants to return to work by 6:00 PM UT on August 17, 2025," Air Canada said in a statement.

Flights will resume Sunday evening with a gradual increase in the number of flights over the next few days - the company reported, citing AFP.

Recall

More than 10,000 flight attendants of Air Canada declared a strike on Saturday, after the airline and the union representing them failed to reach an agreement by the deadline.