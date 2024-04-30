Air Alert spreads to part of Ukraine, AFU Air Force warns of ballistic threat

An air alert has been declared in part of Ukraine, warning the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine about the threat of ballistic missiles from the northeast, UNN reports.

Details

An air raid alert spread across Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Air Force had previously warned of a ballistic missile threat from the northeast.

Meanwhile, the head of Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, called on residents of Odesa region to "stay in shelters until the air raid is over."

