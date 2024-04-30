Odesa region mourns victims of Russian missile attack

A day of mourning has been declared in Odesa region for the victims of the April 29 Russian missile attack on Odesa, the head of Odesa RMA Oleh Kiper said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"In connection with the death of five people as a result of a Russian missile attack on Odesa, a day of mourning has been declared in Odesa region today. I express my sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones..." - Kiper wrote on Telegram.

Addendum

Five people were killed as a result of a Russian missile attack on Odesa.