Air alert declared in Kyiv due to hostile target
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert has been issued in Kyiv and the region. The Air Force reported an enemy high-speed target moving through Chernihiv region in the direction of Vasylkiv. The population is urged to immediately go for cover.
An air alert has been declared in Kyiv. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration , according to UNN.
Go for shelter immediately
Earlier, the Air Force informed about an enemy high-speed target in Kyiv region through Chernihiv region, in the direction of Vasylkiv (Bila Tserkva).