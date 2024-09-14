Air alert declared in Kyiv and a number of regions: residents are asked to take shelter

An air alert has been declared in the capital. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration , according to UNN.

ATTENTION! Air Alert Announced in Kyiv!!!

We ask everyone to go to civil defense shelters immediately

- Kyiv City State Administration.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that enemy UAVs were spotted on the border of Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions.

“Kalibr” missile carriers are on standby in the Black Sea to use precision weapons