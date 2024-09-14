Air alert declared in Kyiv and a number of regions: residents are asked to take shelter
An air alert has been declared in the capital of Ukraine. The Kyiv City State Administration urges all residents to immediately go to civil defense shelters.
ATTENTION! Air Alert Announced in Kyiv!!!
We ask everyone to go to civil defense shelters immediately
The Ukrainian Air Force reported that enemy UAVs were spotted on the border of Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions.
