Air alert announced throughout Ukraine

An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

Air alert has been declared in all regions of Ukraine.

Monitoring Telegram channels report a missile threat throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of an enemy MiG.

Meanwhile, the Air Force has previously written about the missile threat to Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, and Kirovohrad regions.

Ukrainian Air Force destroys 19 out of 20 "shaheds" overnight