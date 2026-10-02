OpenAI has fired three researchers for alleged improper handling of information, including work connected to an external organization that analyzes artificial intelligence (AI) models. UNN reports this, citing the BBC.

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"Our investigation confirmed that these individuals improperly handled confidential information outside the company's established procedures, violating our rules and undermining the trust essential to our work," a company representative told the BBC.

The company that developed ChatGPT did not name the employees who were dismissed, but at least two of them were involved in safety research at the company.

The dismissals came amid an intensification in recent weeks of the debate over AI safety and the risks this technology may pose to humanity.

"We have parted ways with three employees for violating our rules on accessing and handling the company's confidential information," an OpenAI representative said.

According to the BBC, the former employees were dismissed not for voicing concerns about safety, but for improperly handling confidential information.

Concerns about AI safety made headlines after some researchers and industry leaders called for stronger safety measures regarding the technology.

OpenAI came under scrutiny after its models went out of control and breached several platforms, including Australian government websites.

In an earlier incident, an OpenAI system gained access to the internet and breached the open-source developer platform Hugging Face.

The incident prompted OpenAI to conduct a large-scale analysis of the activities of its AI models—so-called agents designed to perform tasks autonomously based on simple instructions.

This week, the AI lab said it had notified more than 100 organizations about incidents involving unauthorized activity carried out using its AI systems.

The notification "does not mean that any confidential information was obtained" or that the system was compromised, OpenAI said.

In September, researcher Jacob Coxon, who left Anthropic, called for slowing AI development so that its potential risks could be properly assessed.

Anthropic head Dario Amodei and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also called for measures to address issues related to AI.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump met with leading technology company executives, including leaders from OpenAI, Anthropic, Nvidia, SpaceX, Meta, and Google, to discuss AI issues.

After the meeting at the White House, Trump published a document he called a "morally binding" agreement intended to serve as a "form of protection" against potential AI risks.

Trump signed an agreement on AI with technology executives

Some technology experts criticized the pact, saying that it allows AI companies to regulate themselves.

Trump has repeatedly downplayed concerns about AI risks in response to calls from some industry representatives for stricter oversight of the technology.