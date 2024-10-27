Aggressor's losses per day: over 1400 troops and dozens of vehicles
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past 24 hours, enemy forces lost 1,440 troops, 4 tanks and 23 armored vehicles. Total enemy losses since the beginning of the war have reached 689,040 personnel.
The invaders lost 1440 soldiers in a day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
Terrorist combat losses for the period from February 24, 22 to October 27, 24:
- Personnel: 689 040 (+1440).
- Tanks: 9113 (+4).
- Armored combat vehicles: 18355 (+23).
- Artillery systems: 19821 (+39).
- RSVP: 1240.
- Air defense means: 984.
- Airplanes: 369.
- Helicopters: 329.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 17799 (+73).
- Cruise missiles: 2625.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 27560 (+100).
- Special equipment: 3542 (+1).
General Staff: 187 combat engagements in 24 hours, almost a third of them in the Pokrovsk sector25.10.24, 08:33 • 17249 views