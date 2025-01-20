Aggressor strengthens defense of Balaklava Bay and restores secret base in Crimea - ATESH

The invaders have intensified work on the Balaklava Bay in Crimea, increasing engineering fortifications aimed at protecting against potential attacks by unmanned boats and sabotage groups. This was reported by the Military Movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars ATESH, UNN reports.

Details

The new sea barriers are part of measures to strengthen defense positions in this strategically important area.

It is also reported that the occupiers have resumed the use of an underground submarine base, which previously functioned as a museum. This facility, known as 825GTS, is an important underground complex for the storage and maintenance of submarines, and is now being used again for military purposes, increasing the military presence in the region.

Recall

New Russian defensive positions with electronic warfare equipment have been discovered near Fedorivka in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The ATES guerrilla movement has passed coordinates and information about the military facilities to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Occupants began to further strengthen air defense in the occupied Crimea - “ATESH”