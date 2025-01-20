ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Aggressor strengthens defense of Balaklava Bay and restores secret base in Crimea - ATESH

Aggressor strengthens defense of Balaklava Bay and restores secret base in Crimea - ATESH

Kyiv  •  UNN

The occupiers are installing new sea barriers in Balaklava Bay to protect against drone attacks. The underground base of submarines 825GTS, which used to be a museum, resumes operations.

The invaders have intensified work on the Balaklava Bay in Crimea, increasing engineering fortifications aimed at protecting against potential attacks by unmanned boats and sabotage groups. This was reported by the Military Movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars ATESH, UNN reports.

Details

The new sea barriers are part of measures to strengthen defense positions in this strategically important area.

It is also reported that the occupiers have resumed the use of an underground submarine base, which previously functioned as a museum. This facility, known as 825GTS, is an important underground complex for the storage and maintenance of submarines, and is now being used again for military purposes, increasing the military presence in the region.

Recall

New Russian defensive positions with electronic warfare equipment have been discovered near Fedorivka in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The ATES guerrilla movement has passed coordinates and information about the military facilities to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

