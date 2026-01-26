$43.140.03
After triumphing over the Russian, it became known who Svitolina's opponent will be at the Australian Open

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

Elina Svitolina will play against Coco Gauff in the Australian Open quarterfinals after defeating Mirra Andreeva. The match will take place on January 27 at 10:00 AM Kyiv time.

After triumphing over the Russian, it became known who Svitolina's opponent will be at the Australian Open

After a confident victory over Russian Mirra Andreeva in the 1/8 finals of the Australian Open, Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina learned the name of her next opponent. In the quarterfinals of the tournament, she will play against American Coco Gauff, who also successfully overcame the previous round of the competition, writes UNN.

Details

On January 25, Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina successfully performed at the Australian Open tournament. In the 1/8 stage of the tournament, the Ukrainian confidently defeated Russian Mirra Andreeva (6:2, 6:4), who competes under a neutral status. Now Elina will compete in the quarterfinals with American Coco Gauff. The 21-year-old tennis player defeated her compatriot Hailey Baptiste (3:6, 6:0, 6:3) in the previous stage of the competition. The match is scheduled for January 27 at 10:00 Kyiv time.

It should be noted that Coco has reached the quarterfinal stage of the aforementioned tournament for the third year in a row. Interestingly, her best performance at the Australian Open was in 2024. At that time, the American reached the semifinals.

The Ukrainian tennis player, meanwhile, is confidently moving through the tournament bracket and has not yet lost a single set. This is the fourth time the Ukrainian has competed at the Australian Open in her career.

Svitolina advances to Australian Open third round after defeating Klimovicova of Poland21.01.26, 05:02 • 4101 view

Stanislav Karmazin

Sports
United States
Ukraine