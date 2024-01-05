After recent Russian attacks on Kharkiv, 21 people are still in hospitals - RMA

As a result of the recent hostile attacks on Kharkiv, 21 people have been hospitalized so far, and one of the victims is in serious condition. This was reported on Friday by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

As a result of the shelling of Kharkiv by the enemy on December 29-January 2, 21 people are hospitalized in medical institutions of the region. A 56-year-old man is in serious condition and was previously operated on. The victim received multiple shrapnel wounds - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, other patients are in moderate condition in the neurosurgery, neurology, and ophthalmology departments.

Doctors are providing all the necessary assistance to the victims, the official said.

Two people have already become victims of the Russian missile attack on Kharkiv on January 2