Two people have already become victims of the Russian missile attack on Kharkiv on January 2

In Kharkiv, the death toll from a January 2 rocket attack by Russian troops has risen to two people, and 62 people have been injured, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, one of the wounded, an 84-year-old woman, died in the hospital. As of now, 2 women have been killed and 62 more civilians injured as a result of a massive missile attack by Russia - reported the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Earlier it was reported that the number of victims of the Russian strike on Kharkiv on January 2 increased to 63.

Addendum

According to the prosecutor's office, on January 2, at about 7:30 a.m., the Russian armed forces launched a massive missile attack on civilian objects in the central part of Kharkiv. Three missile hits were recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district. As a result of the enemy strikes, apartment buildings, outbuildings, shops, cafes, pharmacies, cars, etc. were damaged.