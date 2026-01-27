A journalist from UNN was not allowed to attend the press conference "Investigation without control: how state pressure destroys a hospital under shelling," organized by the private clinic Odrex, UNN reports.

"I apologize, but I cannot let you in," the event organizers told me, "because you did not get accredited in time." - explained a representative of Interfax, in whose building the event took place.

It should be noted that the accreditation application does not specify the time until which it is valid, and UNN accredited in advance. And even on Tuesday morning, the accreditation form is still valid on the website.

Recall

The private clinic Odrex filed a lawsuit with the Commercial Court of Kyiv against UNN, demanding a refutation of materials about injured patients and compensation of 1 million hryvnias. The clinic was outraged by publications based on the film "Wasp's Nest," which contains stories from victims' relatives and patients.

Apparently, Odrex organized a press conference that is supposed to be a warm bath without uncomfortable questions.