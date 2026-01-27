$43.130.01
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood market
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference

UNN journalist was not allowed into Odrex press conference, despite prior accreditation.

After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference

A journalist from UNN was not allowed to attend the press conference "Investigation without control: how state pressure destroys a hospital under shelling," organized by the private clinic Odrex, UNN reports.

"I apologize, but I cannot let you in," the event organizers told me, "because you did not get accredited in time."

- explained a representative of Interfax, in whose building the event took place.

It should be noted that the accreditation application does not specify the time until which it is valid, and UNN accredited in advance. And even on Tuesday morning, the accreditation form is still valid on the website.

The private clinic Odrex filed a lawsuit with the Commercial Court of Kyiv against UNN, demanding a refutation of materials about injured patients and compensation of 1 million hryvnias. The clinic was outraged by publications based on the film "Wasp's Nest," which contains stories from victims' relatives and patients.

Apparently, Odrex organized a press conference that is supposed to be a warm bath without uncomfortable questions.

Lilia Podolyak

