After night shelling in Kyiv, public transport operates with changes – KMDA

In the capital, after the night missile attack, some public transport is operating with interruptions. Due to the lack of electricity, certain trolleybus and tram routes are temporarily not running. This was reported by KP "Kyivpastrans", writes UNN.

Details

To ensure connection between the city districts, reserve bus routes have been launched:

№37TR — from Myloslavska Street to "Lisova" metro station;

№28T — from Darnytska Square to Myloslavska Street;

№30TR — from Myloslavska Street to "Pochaina" metro station;

№8T — from Darnytska Square to "Pozniaky" metro station (duplicates tram route №8).

Also, to improve transport links between the left and right banks, the number of buses on routes №114 and №50TR has been increased.

Kyivpastrans notes that the company's specialists, together with energy workers, are working in an enhanced mode to restore power supply and stabilize transport operations.

Public transport movement is constantly adjusted according to the situation in the city's energy system. Passengers are urged to follow updates on the official resources of Kyivpastrans and the Kyiv City State Administration.

