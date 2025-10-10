$41.400.09
Emergency blackouts after Russian attack in Kyiv and 9 regions - Ukrenergo
03:50 AM • 3784 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 17773 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 39460 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 32716 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 39620 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 41504 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 67708 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of "cheapest analogue" saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 62675 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 28121 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
After night shelling in Kyiv, public transport operates with changes – KMDA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1480 views

In Kyiv, after the night missile attack, some public transport operates with interruptions. Due to the lack of electricity, certain trolleybus and tram routes are temporarily not running, and backup bus routes have been launched.

After night shelling in Kyiv, public transport operates with changes – KMDA

In the capital, after the night missile attack, some public transport is operating with interruptions. Due to the lack of electricity, certain trolleybus and tram routes are temporarily not running. This was reported by KP "Kyivpastrans", writes UNN.

Details

To ensure connection between the city districts, reserve bus routes have been launched:

  • №37TR — from Myloslavska Street to "Lisova" metro station;
    • №28T — from Darnytska Square to Myloslavska Street;
      • №30TR — from Myloslavska Street to "Pochaina" metro station;
        • №8T — from Darnytska Square to "Pozniaky" metro station (duplicates tram route №8).

          Also, to improve transport links between the left and right banks, the number of buses on routes №114 and №50TR has been increased.

          Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions after night attacks10.10.25, 08:07 • 1818 views

          Kyivpastrans notes that the company's specialists, together with energy workers, are working in an enhanced mode to restore power supply and stabilize transport operations.

          Public transport movement is constantly adjusted according to the situation in the city's energy system. Passengers are urged to follow updates on the official resources of Kyivpastrans and the Kyiv City State Administration.

          Russian night attack left up to 28,000 families without electricity in Kyiv region: consequences shown10.10.25, 08:21 • 2914 views

          Stepan Haftko

          SocietyKyiv
          Electricity
          Kharkiv Oblast
          Poltava Oblast
          Kyiv City State Administration
          Kyiv