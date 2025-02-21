After meeting with Kellogg, Zelenskyy called Macron: what was discussed

After a meeting with the US White House Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with French leader Emmanuel Macron . He announced this on the social network X , UNN reports.

Zelensky noted that the conversation was "long and very substantive.

"I informed him about my meeting with General Kellogg and telephone conversations with foreign leaders. The actions of Ukraine, the United States and Europe must be consistent. After all, a common position is the basis for bringing a just peace closer," Zelensky wrote.

He clarified that "the parties discussed in detail our views on security guarantees.

A just and lasting peace is our common goal. We are working together to achieve it. Just as partners should work. The future security architecture must be strong. It must be such that Russia will never be able to attack anyone again. And it is possible to guarantee this - said the President of Ukraine.

The day before, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a series of phone conversations with the leaders of South Africa, Finland, France, Denmark, Canada, and Norway. They discussed security issues, arms supplies, sanctions against the aggressor, and energy cooperation.

