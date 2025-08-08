Admission to master's programs has begun in Ukraine: deadlines and rules announced

Starting from August 8 of this year, the process of submitting applications for admission to master's programs based on a bachelor's, specialist's, or master's diploma has begun. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

Details

Applications for state-funded or contract-based education can be submitted until 6:00 PM on August 25 (Kyiv time). After that, higher education institutions can conduct additional enrollment only for contract-based education – until October 20.

To submit applications, applicants need to create or log in to their electronic cabinet via the link. Applicants can submit up to 15 applications, with a maximum of 5 for state-funded places and the rest for contract-based places.

After submitting the first application, it is impossible to change any data in the electronic cabinet. Therefore, applicants were advised to check all information before starting the submission process.

The lists of those recommended for enrollment in state-funded places will be published no later than August 28. Applicants who receive a recommendation must confirm their choice of study place by 6:00 PM on August 30.

At the same time, recommendations for admission to contract-based studies will begin on September 1. The final deadlines for confirming the place of study are determined in the Admission Rules of the specific higher education institution.

Recall

The Ministry of Education and Science expects that about 30,000 contract students will receive educational grants. In total, 176,376 applicants received recommendations, of which 65,493 were for state-funded places and 110,883 for contract-based places.