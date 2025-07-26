Admission-2025: the number of applications this year increased by 4%

This year, applicants have already created over 391,000 electronic accounts, which is 9.7% less than on the same date last year, and submitted over 704,000 applications, which is over 4% more than last year, reported SE "Inforesurs" data as of the morning of July 26, writes UNN.

"In total, over 391,000 accounts have been created," states the statistics on the registration of electronic accounts for applicants and the submission of applications to higher and professional pre-higher education institutions.

Of these:

77,332 - based on basic secondary education (after 9th grade);

200,989 - based on complete general secondary education (after 11th grade);

11,160 - based on a qualified worker's diploma;

33,545 - based on NQF5 (junior bachelor, junior specialist, professional junior bachelor);

67,016 - based on NQF6 (bachelor);

1,761 - based on NQF7 (specialist, master).

"Over 704,000 applications have been submitted, including 436,019 based on complete general secondary education for admission to higher education institutions," the report states.

Meanwhile, the acceptance of applications from applicants to vocational education institutions based on 11th grade and a qualified worker's diploma for admission by interviews and creative competitions is nearing completion. The deadline is 6:00 PM on July 26. At the same time, the submission of applications for this admission trajectory using NMT certificates is open until 6:00 PM on August 2.

