Admission-2025: the number of applications this year increased by 4%

$41.770.00
49.100.00
ukenru
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 06:39 PM • 18561 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 48562 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 144247 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 62368 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 61429 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 99709 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 41098 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 54254 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 50989 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 91839 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2m/s
53%
749mm
Popular news
Kharkiv suffered a massive combined attack by the Russian Federation: the enemy used several types of weapons at onceJuly 26, 01:17 AM • 8582 views
Russian troops attacked Zmiiv in Kharkiv region with a missile and 10 UAVs: three people were injuredJuly 26, 02:00 AM • 9994 views
One person died in Dnipro due to massive shelling by the Russian Federation03:45 AM • 11129 views
Another 1080 occupiers, 7 tanks, and 35 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses04:20 AM • 13550 views
US and China confront each other over Ukraine at UN - Reuters07:20 AM • 5542 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 144246 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 99708 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 152322 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 126719 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 146295 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
France
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flag06:28 AM • 4432 views
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 255252 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 368737 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 447557 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 447635 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

Admission-2025: the number of applications this year increased by 4%

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

As of July 26, over 391,000 electronic applicant accounts have been created, which is 9.7% less than last year. Over 704,000 applications have been submitted, which is 4% more than last year.

Admission-2025: the number of applications this year increased by 4%

This year, applicants have already created over 391,000 electronic accounts, which is 9.7% less than on the same date last year, and submitted over 704,000 applications, which is over 4% more than last year, reported SE "Inforesurs" data as of the morning of July 26, writes UNN.

Details

"In total, over 391,000 accounts have been created," states the statistics on the registration of electronic accounts for applicants and the submission of applications to higher and professional pre-higher education institutions.

Of these:

  • 77,332 - based on basic secondary education (after 9th grade);
    • 200,989 - based on complete general secondary education (after 11th grade);
      • 11,160 - based on a qualified worker's diploma;
        • 33,545 - based on NQF5 (junior bachelor, junior specialist, professional junior bachelor);
          • 67,016 - based on NQF6 (bachelor);
            • 1,761 - based on NQF7 (specialist, master).

              "Over 704,000 applications have been submitted, including 436,019 based on complete general secondary education for admission to higher education institutions," the report states.

              Meanwhile, the acceptance of applications from applicants to vocational education institutions based on 11th grade and a qualified worker's diploma for admission by interviews and creative competitions is nearing completion. The deadline is 6:00 PM on July 26. At the same time, the submission of applications for this admission trajectory using NMT certificates is open until 6:00 PM on August 2.

              College admission after 9th grade: when results will be announced and admission conditions24.07.25, 15:45 • 5464 views

              Julia Shramko

              Julia Shramko

              Education
              Tesla
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              .
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              S&P 500
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              ,
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              Brent Oil
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              .
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              Gold
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              ,
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              Gas TTF
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              .
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9