Euro

College admission after 9th grade: when results will be announced and admission conditions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1464 views

In Ukraine, entrance exams to colleges for applicants after the 9th grade have ended. Ranking lists will be published by July 25, and admission to state-funded places will take place by August 1.

College admission after 9th grade: when results will be announced and admission conditions

In Ukraine, entrance exams to colleges have been completed for applicants who are admitted based on interview results and creative competitions after the 9th grade. How the admission of applicants will be carried out, what requirements must be met, and by what deadlines documents must be submitted, UNN reports.

Details

After the completion of the entrance exams, the next stage for applicants will be the publication of the ranking list, which will indicate those recommended for enrollment. This should happen no later than 12:00 on July 25.

Each college can independently determine the minimum competitive score with which applicants are admitted to the selection. Therefore, it is worth carefully reading the admission rules of colleges.

The ranking list is formed based on competitive scores for each competitive offer. Applicants are informed about receiving or not receiving the right to obtain professional pre-higher education on a state-funded basis.

After the formation of the ranking list, by 12:00 on July 29, state-funded applicants who have received recommendations for enrollment must fulfill a number of requirements for this enrollment to take place. Applicants who have not fulfilled the enrollment requirements for the chosen competitive offer cannot be enrolled.

After applicants fulfill the enrollment requirements, the lists of applicants recommended for enrollment are updated. Applicants, taking into account their order in the ranking list, may be given recommendations for enrollment in state-funded places, if such places appeared after the lists were updated, no later than 20:00 on July 29.

Applicants who received recommendations for enrollment after the lists were updated are obliged to fulfill the requirements for state-funded enrollment by 18:00 on July 31. Enrollment of state-funded applicants will take place no later than 18:00 on August 1. Enrollment of contract applicants will take place no later than August 4.

Transfer to vacant state-funded places from contract-based education is carried out no later than August 8. At the same time, it is possible to enroll in a contract in case of additional enrollment no later than October 20.

Applicants have already created 348,000 electronic accounts: registration details7/19/25, 9:31 AM • 4116 views

How to fulfill the conditions for enrollment

For an applicant to be enrolled in the chosen college, it is not necessary for them to go to the institution. The enrollment procedure in college can be completed remotely. As already mentioned above, applicants after the 9th grade must do this by July 29.

For contract students, colleges set their own deadlines, but no later than the enrollment deadlines. This point should be clarified with the admissions committee of the college to which the applicant is applying.

If the college offers a place to the applicant, they must confirm their choice in their electronic account by applying a qualified electronic signature (QES / Diia.Signature) to the documents, or they can submit documents to the college by visiting the institution in person.

Also, the basis for enrollment in college is the signing of an agreement on the provision of educational services between the applicant and the institution. If the applicant is not yet 18 years old, the agreement on the provision of educational services must be signed by their parents or legal representatives.

Contract applicants additionally sign a financial agreement for tuition payment, but this is only after the enrollment order is issued. If the applicant or their parents/guardians do not sign the financial obligations agreement within ten days from the date of the enrollment order, their enrollment will be canceled. It should be remembered that this applies only to contract students.

It should be remembered that after fulfilling the enrollment requirements for an application that passed for a state-funded place, all other applications receive the status "Deactivated". At the same time, the applicant can reactivate them for contract enrollment by contacting the admissions committee. In this regard, it is worth carefully choosing a place of study, because then it will not be possible to change the choice of a state-funded place.

When the college issues an enrollment order for the applicant, all your other applications in the electronic account will be deactivated.

Addition

In Ukraine, from April 1, 2025, the admission of foreigners to higher education institutions is possible only through the Unified Interdepartmental Information System for Foreigners and Stateless Persons. It was created with the support of the European Union within the framework of the EU4DigitalUA and DT4UA projects, implemented by the Estonian e-Governance Academy.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyEducation
European Union
Ukraine
Tesla
