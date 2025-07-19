Applicants have already created 348,000 electronic accounts: registration details

$41.870.00
48.450.00
ukenru
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 06:06 PM • 48184 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 159898 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 87697 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 83271 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 85798 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 74268 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
July 18, 11:59 AM • 58523 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
July 18, 11:37 AM • 56720 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
July 18, 10:40 AM • 208467 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 110120 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2m/s
78%
743mm
Popular news
Russian Federation deliberately attacks civilian trains and destroys locomotives - Head of "Ukrzaliznytsia"July 18, 10:03 PM • 12306 views
Russia is training new collaborators among activists of Kremlin movements - CNSJuly 19, 12:35 AM • 9464 views
Air raid alert across Ukraine due to missile threatJuly 19, 01:26 AM • 22264 views
Poland scrambled aircraft due to Russian strikes on Ukraine03:53 AM • 20015 views
"Hellish night and morning for Pavlohrad": the OVA reported the most massive attack with missiles and drones05:30 AM • 17248 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 159910 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 117874 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 186269 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 208470 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 386573 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 48187 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 129543 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 133347 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 138954 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 250917 views
Actual
The Guardian
Financial Times
Nord Stream
9K720 Iskander
Airbus A320 series

Applicants have already created 348,000 electronic accounts: registration details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1018 views

As of July 19, applicants have created almost 348,000 electronic accounts, more than half of which are applicants after 11th grade. More than 195,000 applications have already been submitted to institutions of professional pre-higher education.

Applicants have already created 348,000 electronic accounts: registration details

Applicants have already created almost 348 thousand electronic cabinets, more than half of which are applicants after 11 grades of general secondary education, reported SE "Inforesurs" data as of the morning of July 19, writes UNN.

Details

"In total, more than 348 thousand cabinets have been created," the statistics on the registration of electronic cabinets for applicants and the submission of applications to institutions of higher and professional pre-higher education state.

As reported, of these:

  • 76,690 - based on basic secondary education (after 9 grades);
    • 181,585 - based on complete general secondary education (after 11 grades);
      • 8,629 - based on a qualified worker's diploma;
        • 27,677 - based on NQF5 (junior bachelor, junior specialist, professional junior bachelor);
          • 52,584 - based on NQF6 (bachelor);
            • 1,191 - based on NQF7 (specialist, master)

              "More than 195 thousand applications have been submitted (admission to FPO institutions)," the report says.

              Addition

              Since July 1, registration of electronic cabinets for applicants to institutions of higher education, professional pre-higher and vocational education has been available. This cabinet is needed to submit applications for admission.

              It is possible to register an electronic cabinet not only on July 1, this opportunity will be open until October 20, 2025, however, it is worth focusing on the deadlines for accepting applications along the admission trajectory, noted the Ministry of Education and Science.

              If you created a cabinet in previous years, this time you need to register a new one. All last year's cabinets have been canceled.

              Admission Campaign 2025: Applications for Bachelor's Degrees Start on July 1918.07.25, 15:45 • 3996 views

              Julia Shramko

              Julia Shramko

              SocietyEducation
              Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
              Tesla
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              .
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              S&P 500
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              ,
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              Brent Oil
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              .
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              Gold
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              ,
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              Gas TTF
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              .
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9