Applicants have already created 348,000 electronic accounts: registration details

Applicants have already created almost 348 thousand electronic cabinets, more than half of which are applicants after 11 grades of general secondary education, reported SE "Inforesurs" data as of the morning of July 19, writes UNN.

Details

"In total, more than 348 thousand cabinets have been created," the statistics on the registration of electronic cabinets for applicants and the submission of applications to institutions of higher and professional pre-higher education state.

As reported, of these:

76,690 - based on basic secondary education (after 9 grades);

181,585 - based on complete general secondary education (after 11 grades);

8,629 - based on a qualified worker's diploma;

27,677 - based on NQF5 (junior bachelor, junior specialist, professional junior bachelor);

52,584 - based on NQF6 (bachelor);

1,191 - based on NQF7 (specialist, master)

"More than 195 thousand applications have been submitted (admission to FPO institutions)," the report says.

Addition

Since July 1, registration of electronic cabinets for applicants to institutions of higher education, professional pre-higher and vocational education has been available. This cabinet is needed to submit applications for admission.

It is possible to register an electronic cabinet not only on July 1, this opportunity will be open until October 20, 2025, however, it is worth focusing on the deadlines for accepting applications along the admission trajectory, noted the Ministry of Education and Science.

If you created a cabinet in previous years, this time you need to register a new one. All last year's cabinets have been canceled.

