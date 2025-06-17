$41.530.08
ukenru
Adjusted missile strikes on Kyiv region: agent of elite unit of Russian GRU detained

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

The SBU detained a Russian GRU agent in Kyiv who adjusted missile and drone strikes on the Kyiv region. The traitor spied on enterprises and air defense positions, he faces life imprisonment.

Adjusted missile strikes on Kyiv region: agent of elite unit of Russian GRU detained

The counterintelligence of the Security Service detained an agent of the "Senezh" special purpose center of the Russian military intelligence (better known as the gru) in Kyiv. According to the case materials, the perpetrator was targeting rocket and drone attacks by the Russian Federation on the capital region. This was reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.

Details

As the investigation established, the agent turned out to be a 44-year-old resident of Kyiv. He came to the attention of the Russian GRU during an эфир chat roulette, where he expressed a pro-Russian position. After being recruited, the person involved began to track the locations of local enterprises that, in his opinion, could be involved in the production of military equipment for the Defense Forces.

To collect data, he asked acquaintances for the "necessary" information under the guise of everyday conversations, and then arrived at the addresses of potential targets for reconnaissance.

At the same time, the traitor spied on the routes and combat positions of mobile fire groups during air raids. The enemy planned to use such information to prepare for shelling of the capital region "bypassing" Ukrainian air defense

- the message says.

The Security Service documented every step of the agent from the beginning of his intelligence activity and took comprehensive measures to protect Ukrainian enterprises.

At the final stage of the special operation, SBU officers detained the suspect at his place of residence. Two phones with an agent "report" were found in his house, to which he added photos of Ukrainian objects with reference to Google Maps.

Investigators of the Security Service informed the agent about the suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
