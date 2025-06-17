Two informants who were preparing Russian strikes in the Donetsk region were detained

The Security Service of Ukraine detained two more informants of the Russian special services in Donetsk region. Both defendants are local residents who were preparing coordinates for missile and bomb attacks by the aggressor on the region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel SBU.

Details

The Security Service detained two more informants of the Russian special services in Donetsk region. Both defendants are local residents who were preparing coordinates for missile and bomb attacks by the aggressor on the region.

Thus, in Sloviansk, a 44-year-old saleswoman from a local store turned out to be an accomplice of the enemy, who came into the view of the occupiers through pro-Russian comments in Telegram channels.

In order to collect intelligence, the attacker walked around the area, and also asked visitors to the trading establishment for "necessary" information - the statement reads.

Another informant is a 45-year-old employee of a communal enterprise in the village of Krasnotorka, Kramatorsk district.

As the investigation established, the woman remotely cooperated with a "liaison" of the enemy special service. He turned out to be a long-time acquaintance of the defendant from the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region, who planned to transfer intelligence to the Russian GRU. According to the occupiers' instructions, she tracked the location of checkpoints and routes of movement of armored vehicles of Ukrainian troops in the direction of the front line - the SBU reported.

SBU officers detained both attackers at their places of residence. During the searches, the informants' phones were seized with evidence of working for the enemy.

Investigators of the Security Service have informed them of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the direction, movement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

The attackers are in custody without the right to bail. They face up to 8 years in prison - the SBU noted.

Comprehensive measures were carried out by employees of the SBU in Donetsk and Luhansk regions under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Let us remind you

In Khmelnytskyi region, a resident was detained who was adjusting air strikes and preparing explosives for terrorist attacks on the instructions of the FSB. She faces imprisonment under the article on treason.

Prepared terrorist attacks near the TCC in Dnipro and Lviv region: SBU detained FSB agents