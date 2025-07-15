Additional NMT sessions in Ukraine: results will be known no later than July 30 15 July 2025

The additional session of the National Multisubject Test has started in Ukraine. From July 14, applicants planning to enter bachelor's programs can take the NMT. Tetyana Makulenko, director of the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment, told all the details regarding the additional session on the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to her information, those applicants who registered within the additional registration period or were unable to pass the assessment within the main session are eligible to participate in the additional session of the National Multisubject Test. For example, due to deteriorating health, certain force majeure circumstances that occurred in the child's life, or due to a poor psycho-emotional state after long-term shelling. The director of the UCEQA emphasized that it is no longer possible to submit documents for taking the NMT during the additional session – all deadlines have expired.

Tetyana Makulenko also outlined when the NMT results would be known.

We promise that the results will be available as soon as possible, but no later than July 30, so that all applicants have time to submit documents to higher education institutions in Ukraine. We need to create our accounts today, but the results will be uploaded as soon as we finish our work. - said the director of the UCEQA.

Makulenko stated that the vast majority of applicants take the assessment in the main session.

We already have the results of the first NMT session – over 284 thousand applicants. There will be over 6 thousand participants in the additional session. - said the head of the UCEQA.

She added that, preliminarily, the proportion of applicants who have the highest results, for example, simultaneously in Ukrainian language and history of Ukraine, or in mathematics and history of Ukraine, is almost the same as last year.

Recall

In Ukraine, additional sessions of the national multisubject test have started, which, according to the calendar plan, will last from July 14 to July 25.