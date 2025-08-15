$41.450.06
08:15 PM • 3052 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
08:08 PM • 3890 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
07:11 PM • 7032 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
06:26 PM • 13296 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 87416 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 137657 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 80109 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 133070 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 55252 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 80823 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center Honors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1312 views

Donald Trump announced the laureates of the 48th Kennedy Center Honors, including Kiss, Sylvester Stallone, and Gloria Gaynor. Tom Cruise declined the award, citing scheduling difficulties.

Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center Honors

US President Donald Trump announced the list of stars who will be honored at this year's 48th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony. Among them are rockers Kiss, "Rocky" actor Sylvester Stallone, and singer Gloria Gaynor, who performs the song I Will Survive. But there is one star who will not appear at the ceremony - Tom Cruise, reports UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

As the new head of the Kennedy Center, Trump himself announced the laureates at a press conference on Wednesday. Unlike his first term, when he did not even attend the awards ceremony, the American president announced that he would host it himself and that he had been actively involved in the selection process.

This is not taught in film school: Tom Cruise explained the secret of great actors14.05.25, 01:30 • 5047 views

However, actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony.

According to The Washington Post, the actor declined the lifetime achievement award, citing scheduling difficulties. This information was confirmed by several former and current Kennedy Center employees.

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"06.06.25, 13:26 • 156639 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldUNN Lite
The Washington Post
Donald Trump
United States