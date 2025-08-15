US President Donald Trump announced the list of stars who will be honored at this year's 48th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony. Among them are rockers Kiss, "Rocky" actor Sylvester Stallone, and singer Gloria Gaynor, who performs the song I Will Survive. But there is one star who will not appear at the ceremony - Tom Cruise, reports UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

As the new head of the Kennedy Center, Trump himself announced the laureates at a press conference on Wednesday. Unlike his first term, when he did not even attend the awards ceremony, the American president announced that he would host it himself and that he had been actively involved in the selection process.

However, actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony.

According to The Washington Post, the actor declined the lifetime achievement award, citing scheduling difficulties. This information was confirmed by several former and current Kennedy Center employees.

