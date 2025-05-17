Activision is shutting down the mobile game Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Computer game developer Activision has announced the closure of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile on mobile devices because the game did not meet expectations among players who are playing on mobile devices for the first time. This is stated in the company's statement in the social network "X", reports UNN.

Details

We deeply appreciate your dedication and passion for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. In the future, we will optimize the scale of the game. This decision was made after careful consideration of various factors, and while we are proud to have brought Call of Duty: Warzone to mobile devices in an authentic way, unfortunately, the game did not meet our expectations among players who are playing on mobile devices for the first time, as well as among the PC and console audience. - the statement reads.

The company stressed that they will no longer release new seasonal content and gameplay updates for the mobile version.

From now on, players will no longer be able to purchase Call of Duty Points or Black Cell for real currency in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. Sunday, May 18, 2025, will be the last day the game can be downloaded from Google Play and the Apple App Store, and social features on both mobile platforms will be disabled. - added the company.

In addition, it is noted that players who install the game before Monday, May 19, will have access to the game with the continuation of cross-progression of shared inventories using existing content, as well as to servers with the function of selecting partners for online play.

