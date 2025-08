Acquisition with compensation: the list of Ukrainian equipment with a reimbursement offer has been expanded

As part of the "Made in Ukraine" policy, components for drones, logistics equipment, boilers, machine tools, and more have been added to the list of equipment that can be purchased with a 15% compensation.

UNN reports with reference to the statement by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Yesterday, at the Government meeting, a decision was supported to develop Ukrainian manufacturers. The list of Ukrainian machinery and equipment that can be purchased with a 15% compensation of the cost was expanded — within the framework of the "Made in Ukraine" policy. - stated in the post by the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

The list was supplemented with:

drilling rigs;

logistics equipment;

boilers;

machine tools;

components;

for drones.

It was also allowed for communal enterprises to receive 15% compensation for Ukrainian equipment if it is purchased with funds received from their own economic activities. - explains Svyrydenko.

Addition

The corresponding program creates additional demand for Ukrainian equipment and makes its purchase more attractive for customers.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 2.4 billion for payments under the "National Cashback" program and UAH 200 million for compensation for the cost of Ukrainian equipment.

Earlier, UNN reported that under the "Made in Ukraine" program, farmers received 25% compensation for the purchase of agricultural machinery from 44 Ukrainian manufacturers.