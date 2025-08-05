Acquisition with compensation: the list of Ukrainian equipment with a reimbursement offer has been expanded

$41.790.03
48.350.70
ukenru
10:24 AM • 3062 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
10:08 AM • 5244 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
09:54 AM • 5258 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
06:28 AM • 17573 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
05:35 AM • 49367 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 93953 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 78357 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 126955 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 156476 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM • 84514 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
2m/s
54%
752mm
Popular news
Russian Sberbank expands influence in occupied territories of Ukraine - ISWAugust 5, 01:21 AM • 11181 views
Russia's war against Ukraine has become Trump's war - CNNAugust 5, 01:56 AM • 32938 views
FPV drone strike in Zaporizhzhia: two woundedPhotoAugust 5, 02:37 AM • 23377 views
Russia attacked railway in Lozova: station damaged, mechanic killed, 10 injuredPhoto05:15 AM • 19748 views
In Russia, Rosneft's oil refinery halted half of its capacities, gasoline prices rose to a record high06:57 AM • 31920 views
Publications
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto10:24 AM • 3084 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize05:35 AM • 49383 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 93963 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 126963 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readinessAugust 4, 11:14 AM • 156486 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 35260 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 58201 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 52309 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 57020 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 359964 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Diia (service)
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The New York Times

Acquisition with compensation: the list of Ukrainian equipment with a reimbursement offer has been expanded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1038 views

The government has expanded the list of Ukrainian equipment that can be purchased with 15% compensation of its cost. Components for drones, logistics equipment, boilers, and machine tools have been added.

Acquisition with compensation: the list of Ukrainian equipment with a reimbursement offer has been expanded

As part of the "Made in Ukraine" policy, components for drones, logistics equipment, boilers, machine tools, and more have been added to the list of equipment that can be purchased with a 15% compensation.

UNN reports with reference to the statement by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Details

Yesterday, at the Government meeting, a decision was supported to develop Ukrainian manufacturers. The list of Ukrainian machinery and equipment that can be purchased with a 15% compensation of the cost was expanded — within the framework of the "Made in Ukraine" policy.

- stated in the post by the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

The list was supplemented with:

  • drilling rigs;
    • logistics equipment;
      • boilers;
        • machine tools;
          • components;
            • for drones.

              It was also allowed for communal enterprises to receive 15% compensation for Ukrainian equipment if it is purchased with funds received from their own economic activities.

              - explains Svyrydenko.

              Addition

              The corresponding program creates additional demand for Ukrainian equipment and makes its purchase more attractive for customers.

              Recall

              The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 2.4 billion for payments under the "National Cashback" program and UAH 200 million for compensation for the cost of Ukrainian equipment.

              Earlier, UNN reported that under the "Made in Ukraine" program, farmers received 25% compensation for the purchase of agricultural machinery from 44 Ukrainian manufacturers.

              Ihor Telezhnikov

              EconomyPolitics
              Yulia Svyrydenko
              Ukraine