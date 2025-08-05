Acquisition with compensation: the list of Ukrainian equipment with a reimbursement offer has been expanded

As part of the "Made in Ukraine" policy, components for drones, logistics equipment, boilers, machine tools, and more have been added to the list of equipment that can be purchased with a 15% compensation.

UNN reports with reference to the statement by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Yesterday, at the Government meeting, a decision was supported to develop Ukrainian manufacturers. The list of Ukrainian machinery and equipment that can be purchased with a 15% compensation of the cost was expanded — within the framework of the "Made in Ukraine" policy.

The list was supplemented with:

It was also allowed for communal enterprises to receive 15% compensation for Ukrainian equipment if it is purchased with funds received from their own economic activities.